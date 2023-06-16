*New construction. * *Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes.* Save up to $20,000 on select move-in ready or available to build homes. The 2042 square foot Targhee is an efficiently planned two-story home popular with those in need of generous comfort. The home’s alley-accessed garage creates amazing street appeal. The first floor is home to an expansive living room, large dining and adjoining kitchen featuring a useful island. The large private main suite boasts a generous dual vanity bath with a spacious closet, while the other two sizeable bedrooms, one of which can be converted into an optional den, share the second bathroom. Upstairs, an enormous bonus room can be used for a host of purposes, including an optional fourth bedroom and additional bathroom, and puts the final touch on an extraordinary home. Located in the highly desirable 44 Ranch and the Hellgate Elementary and Big Sky High School district! Please contact Hannah Appelhans at 406-905-0730 or your real estate professional.