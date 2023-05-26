Welcome to 12738 Junegrass Way! This stunning new construction home offers exquisite features and is situated on a spacious 0.77-acre lot, providing expansive mountain views and a private backyard. The property boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached & heated 2-car garage, ensuring both comfort and convenience! Located just minutes from all the entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and amenities of Downtown Missoula and Frenchtown, this home offers a desirable location that strikes a perfect balance between tranquility and accessibility. As a member of this community, you'll have access to multiple common areas spanning approximately 42 acres, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of the surroundings. Additionally, an extensive walking path is available for your leisurely strolls. From the moment you step inside the split-entry entrance, you'll be greeted by a vaulted, open great room that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The kitchen is spacious and well-appointed, featuring a convenient island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and custom cabinets that offer ample storage space. Quartz countertops add a touch of elegance to this culinary haven. The main living areas showcase luxury vinyl plank flooring, combining style and durability. The large master suite is a private retreat, offering access to the covered back patio for your personal relaxation. It boasts a generous walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom complete with double vanities, a garden tub, a tile shower, and a linen closet, providing a spa-like experience within the comforts of home. Step outside to the covered patios, finished with stamped, stained concrete, and envision yourself enjoying the breathtaking views while sipping your morning coffee or hosting gatherings with your lovely guests! This home is an exceptional opportunity to own a meticulously crafted residence that blends contemporary design with mountain serenity. Don't miss your chance to experience the best of Missoula living in this remarkable property! Call Mike Hyde at 406-370-0091, Kalli Hyde at 406-544-0031, or your Real Estate Professional today!