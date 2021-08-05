4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $670,000

Acreage in Missoula! Perfectly situated on this beautiful 4.5 acre property you will find a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This peaceful and quiet neighborhood provides expansive 360 views and quick access to town and Missoula's airport. A driveway trimmed with solar lighting leads to an extra deep attached 2 car garage for ample parking, workshop space and is stubbed for heating. Conveniently, the driveway faces East and allows for the sun to melt snow in the winter months. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted with a spacious titled entry way adjoining mudroom, walk-in coat closet and tons of natural light! Also, featured with this home are hardwood oak floors, tiled bathroom flooring and updated carpet throughout.