4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $670,000

Rattlesnake dream with Lolo Peak views! Great location in the neighborhood close to Pineview Park, Rattlesnake Creek, and Peas Farm. The lot has a parklike setting is covered in perennials with stone walkways. Walk in to slate flooring that is soon met with gorgeous hickory hardwoods. The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan allow the light to pour in through the windows to the back garden. Custom finishes are found throughout including solid wood beams, posts and handmade cabinetry.This home provides main level living with a large master. Laundry hooks ups are available upstairs as well as down, near the 4th bedroom and additional living space. Outside the deck over looks mountains and landscaping. Listed by Danni Moore. View More