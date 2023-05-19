Elevate your lifestyle in this magnificent 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home constructed in 2019 by Bob Martz Homes. Enjoy living in the desirable Hellgate Elementary School district, surrounded by the breathtaking Rocky Mountains and easy access to hiking and local rivers. The expansive open-floor plan features a luxurious living room, spacious dining area and the gourmet kitchen offers plenty of space for entertaining guests. The main level features a junior suite bedroom with direct access to a full bath making it a flexible space for use as a main floor office or den as well! Upstairs, the large Master suite has a spa-inspired private bath complete with double sink vanity, separate 6ft soaking tub, a 5 ft walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. 2 additional large bedrooms and a full bath round out the upstairs area. The back yard offers room for relaxing in the hot tub or enjoying time with friends. Call Michelle at 406-241-1684 or your real estate professional to view this property.