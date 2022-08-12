 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $685,000

5 CITY LOTS with an Absolutely Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 2019 mobile home on a permanent foundation. Offering just over 2,100 SF of main level living, this immaculate home has amenities galore including vaulted ceilings throughout, open concept floor plan, a cook's dream kitchen with granite counter tops, large eat at island, and walnut cabinets. Be sure not to miss the HUGE pantry with an abundance of storage space tucked conveniently away behind a false cabinet door. Deluxe primary suite with a premium bathroom that has a locker room style shower and jetted tub. A large laundry room with built-in shelving and cabinets make doing laundry much easier. This is one you don't want to miss seeing. May offer a lot of opportunities for the right buyer with RM2.7 zoning.

