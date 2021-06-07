4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $695,000

Come and see this beautifully renovated home in the Linda Vista neighborhood. This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home has modern touches with warm and inviting textures throughout. The remodeled kitchen has maximized cabinet space with newly added custom tile backsplash to give it the final pop. ''Slate'' stainless steel appliances make for low maintenance upkeep with an attractive gas range, beautiful quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, and don't miss the hidden refrigerated beverage drawers to the side of the wine fridge. Bright large windows look out over the park-like backyard. Down the hall is a bedroom and newly remodeled main floor bathroom with deep tub for soaking the day away. View More