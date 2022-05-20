With the choice, choose a new build. This 4 bed 3 full bath house has lots of extras, including 9' ceilings. The great room has a beautiful built in gas fire place. The master bath features custom tile work. The barn doors are a fantastic touch. The main heat source is gas forced air with a/c. In addition to the high ceilings, the basement features another beautiful gas fireplace. This is wonderful house in the highly desired Hellgate Elementary School district. Builder provides a 1 year warranty. Please call Kevin Noland at 406-274-4168 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $697,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent notice from the City of Missoula required campers to take down structures and fences.
William L. Managhan, 52, is charged with one felony count of strangulation.
Over a dozen people are living at an illegal campground west of Missoula and the residents say they've been forced to dump sewage tanks into a field nearby.
Public funds would be used to re-route South Avenue. Also, 20% of the rental units would be set aside for people making at or below 80% of Area Median Income.
The victim's family started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-rozlyn-bluemel
The company sells beef and pork raised in the Bitterroot Valley.
Jordan "J.D." Hall claimed the inebriation noted by the officer in the arrest report was due to a "documented vitamin D deficiency."
Authorities in Utah said a man suspected in the double homicide of a former Montana resident and her spouse has killed himself after telling another person that he had killed two women and provided details known only to investigators.
A pair of proposed developments, one a major subdivision and one an asphalt plant and gravel pit, have been met with resistance in the rural, scenic Arlee area north of Missoula.
Occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries. One person was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.