Immaculate quality built 2,483 sq ft home built in 2021, with 4 bedrooms, main floor office, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage, situated on a spacious landscaped & fenced lot, across the street from a future park in the highly desirable 44 Ranch neighborhood! The main floor offers a large mud room off the garage entrance with great storage, a spacious kitchen with energy efficient stainless-steel appliances, an extra room with a beautiful view of the park/mountains - perfect for a home office or main floor guest bedroom. The main floor also includes a half bath, open dining area and living room featuring large windows permitting ample natural light, a decorative electric fireplace, and quality engineered flooring throughout. All of this with a sliding glass door out to the fully fenced yard, great for entertaining and private leisure! The second floor offers a spacious master en-suite with an expansive walk-in closet and bathroom featuring a double sink and modern finishes. Rounding out the second level are three additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a bright laundry room with a view! Furnishings negotiable, home is staged perfectly for easy move in or investment property! For more information contact Heather Bybee 406-253-7972 or your real estate professional. Please see agent remarks for offer submission details.