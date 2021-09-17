Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Turah Meadows with 2 bonus rooms - 1 to be converted to a 4th bd. before closing. The main floor features an open great room/kitchen and dining area. The laundry and master bedroom with ensuite master bath, complete with a luxurious soaking tub are on the main level as well. The large kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room which has plenty of natural light, a gas fire place with a beautiful rock front and vaulted ceilings. Main floor nook makes a great workout room or home office in addition to the main floor master. There are two large bedrooms upstairs as well as a sitting area that can be finished into a fourth bedroom. The space above the garage could be finished into an additional living area or bedroom. So many possibilities
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. She was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot.
In a news release on Thursday morning, the city-county health department said there are 46 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. The previous record was 42.
- Updated
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association.
Two Missoula women were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for being part of a large meth trafficking ring in Missoula.
They also urge support from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Board of Regents to defend the policies in court if challenged.
Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed DeFrance's July 28 indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo’s 2018 disappearance.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Missoula County is reaching an all-time record set in November of 2020.
Here's why you could be looking at a major income cut once your career comes to an end.
Incumbent Missoula mayor John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder advanced in the 2021 municipal primary after final election night totals were posted early Wednesday morning.