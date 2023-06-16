MOVE-IN READY! *Photos are of similar homes. **Contact us for specific finishes. ***Save up to $20,000 on select move-in ready or available to build homes. At 2,046 square feet, the Snowbrush is an efficiently designed, oversized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef’s dream, with a large island, granite kitchen counters, and under-cabinet lighting which creates a special ambiance in the kitchen area. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space, with the added appeal of a covered patio area off the great room and a gas fireplace. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom with extra counter space, separate shower, and soaking tub, plus an enormous closet. The other three sizable bedrooms share a second bathroom with a dual vanity. Plus, you will love the laminate flooring throughout and the spacious 3-car garage equipped with 220-amp outlet. This home definitely has tons of upgrades! Minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District! Please contact Hannah Appelhans at 406-747-2467 or your real estate professional.