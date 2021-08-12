 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $709,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $709,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $709,000

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, to-be-built home on 1.11+/- acres by Last Best Place Builders. Enjoy breathtaking Montana evenings from your ideally situated, west-facing backyard overlooking a gorgeous Frenchtown ranch. You will find thoughtful finishes and details throughout, including soaring vaulted ceilings, a beautiful custom interior, open floor plan, and effortless one-level living. Please note, the photos are of a previously constructed home by the contractor with similar plans. Call Blayne Larson at 406-207-5749, or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News