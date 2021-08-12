4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $709,000

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, to-be-built home on 1.11+/- acres by Last Best Place Builders. Enjoy breathtaking Montana evenings from your ideally situated, west-facing backyard overlooking a gorgeous Frenchtown ranch. You will find thoughtful finishes and details throughout, including soaring vaulted ceilings, a beautiful custom interior, open floor plan, and effortless one-level living. Please note, the photos are of a previously constructed home by the contractor with similar plans. Call Blayne Larson at 406-207-5749, or your real estate professional.