4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $715,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $715,000

PRICE REDUCTION | 2.08 acres just 5 minutes from town. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & 2,606 sqft of living space. Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious living room, huge kitchen & two dining rooms on the main level. The basement has the 4th bedroom, another bathroom, laundry room and a full kitchen of its own. Other features include, double car garage, front porch, sheds, a greenhouse, multiple fruit trees, back porch, hot tub hookup and a Well for irrigating the yard.

