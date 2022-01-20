4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $720,000

Three blocks from the University and close to Mt. Sentinel trails, 655 Beverly is an excellent example of midcentury design. This home retains many original elements of the era including pegged hardwood floors, a double-sided fireplace with floating hearths, distinctive built-ins, brick, extensive storage, and lots of natural light. Central to the home, the large eat-in kitchen opens into a bright living room. There are two main floor bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom. Both bathrooms have tile, granite, new cabinetry and fixtures, and floor to ceiling storage cabinets. The full basement has two bedrooms with egress windows, a kitchenette, a family room with its own bank of windows, a full bathroom with double sinks and a second set of washer/dryer hook-ups.