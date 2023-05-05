Flexible space is the greatest asset of this Orchard Encore floor plan based upon the best-selling Orchard model. At 2,258 square feet, this larger home is a favorite of frequent entertainers for its expansive kitchen, large pantry, and adjoining, open living and dining areas. The spacious and private main suite boasts a deluxe en suite with dual vanity, a separate shower, and an enormous closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share a second bathroom. Exclusively available for the Orchard Encore, this home also boasts a Jr. Suite as a generous fourth bedroom, a large closet, and its own full, private bathroom - located just above the 3-car garage. Just minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District! For more information, call or text Janna Pummill at (406) 546-3144, or your real estate professional. *Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes.* *Pricing includes all incentives and/or seller concessions.*