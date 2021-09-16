4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $727,000

Stunning Custom- Built home on the old Oral Zumwalt Rodeo Grounds. Here are just a few of the beautiful details you will see when you tour this home. Four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and an incredible bonus room with 14-foot vaulted ceilings above the oversized double car garage. You enter this home on solid Hickory flooring that has been hand inlaid with border strips of Walnut in every room. Doors and trim are Knotty Alder. There is a floor to vaulted- ceiling Stone Fireplace flanked by solid wood crafted shelving in the main living area. Looking over your right shoulder you can imagine entertaining your guests at the large center island while you put the finishing touches on your favorite meals. The kitchen design was planned with white cabinetry,