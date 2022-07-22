4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $736,445

New construction home! Flexible space is the greatest asset of this Orchard Encore floor plan based upon the best-selling Orchard model. At 2,258 square feet, this larger home is a favorite of frequent entertainers for its expansive kitchen, large pantry, and adjoining, open living and dining areas. The spacious and private main suite boasts a deluxe ensuite with dual vanity, a separate shower, and an enormous closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share a second bathroom. Exclusively available for the Orchard Encore, this home also boasts a Jr. Suite as a generous fourth bedroom, a large closet, and its own full, private bathroom - located just above the 3 car garage.