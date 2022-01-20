 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $739,000

Beautiful new construction home! This 4 bedroom home has 2 master bedrms/, walk-in closets and bathrooms with tiled showers in addition to 2 bedrms/1 jack & jill bath room. The butlers pantry off the kitchen is exquisite with granite counter tops and Sealed glass doors. The stunning kitchen overlooks the living space and amazing fireplace with concrete painted mantel. Entertain off the dining area on the large deck over looking the common area with steps to the yard along with Natural gas hook up for the BBQ. The 3 car garage has 18 ft wide doors and extended length in 3rd bay. The crawl space has a 7 ft ceiling, great storage for all your sporting goods.

