4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $740,000

WOW! Updated mid-century meets rustic daylight walkout lower level farmhouse design situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought after Farviews area. Low traffic cul-de-sac location near open space and trail systems with panoramic valley views. Open main level living with family room that leads onto a covered west facing deck. Separate sitting room or office located adjacent to the kitchen and family room. Three main floor bedrooms and two full baths, one ensuite. Covered front entry and east facing deck off of the primary bedroom. Lower level with spacious family room, large bedroom (currently used as quilting room), mechanical/laundry room, and full bathroom with shower and tub/shower.