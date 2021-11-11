WOW! Updated mid-century meets rustic daylight walkout lower level farmhouse design situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought after Farviews area. Low traffic cul-de-sac location near open space and trail systems with panoramic valley views. Open main level living with family room that leads onto a covered west facing deck. Separate sitting room or office located adjacent to the kitchen and family room. Three main floor bedrooms and two full baths, one ensuite. Covered front entry and east facing deck off of the primary bedroom. Lower level with spacious family room, large bedroom (currently used as quilting room), mechanical/laundry room, and full bathroom with shower and tub/shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $740,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The way their lives ended had one thing in common. COVID-19 has taken 165 souls in Missoula County to date, and shows no signs of slowing down.
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
In the Monday statement, Rhoades said that he became aware that the "thoughtless quip" may have caused some in the education community to feel unsafe.
Elisabeth Salazar is safe at this time, Missoula sheriff's office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said on Tuesday.
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
A Missoula man has been jailed on $25,000 bond after his arrest for allegedly strangling a family member over the weekend.
I am a 68-year-old retired farmer, fourth-generation Montanan, and a lifelong avid hunter, angler and conservationist with a degree in wildlif…
Brandon Huber argues that his actions were not hate speech, saying “the Realtors’ hate-speech prohibition violated the Montana Constitution and is too vague under Montana contract law to be enforced.”
The treatment center is open to eligible, at-risk Montanans who receive a referral from their doctor.
8-Man playoffs: 'It was all for Jed' as grief-stricken Park City honors fallen teammate with win over Scobey
Jed Hoffman, 15, passed away Monday at a Billings hospital, six days after collapsing during practice.