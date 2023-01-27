 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $742,995

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $742,995

*New home under construction* Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes, OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st!Flexible space is the greatest asset of this Orchard Encore floor plan based upon the best-selling Orchard model. At 2,258 square feet, this larger home is a favorite of frequent entertainers for its expansive kitchen, large pantry, and adjoining, open living and dining areas. The spacious and private main suite boasts a deluxe en suite with dual vanity, a separate shower, and an enormous closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share a second bathroom.

