4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $745,000

Welcome home to 619 Beverly Ave, located in the charming University area neighborhood. This four bedroom, three bathroom home includes a full basement, and a double stall garage attached by a breezeway. The main level features the owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, guest bathroom, den and living room, dining room and spacious kitchen. Detailing includes beautiful mahogany doors, paneling and built-in cabinetry. The basement features additional living space, and large storage areas. Enjoy walking out your front door right to Mount Sentinel's ''M'' Trail! Call Jen Clement at 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional.