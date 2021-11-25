 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $749,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $749,000

PRICE REDUCTION | 2.08 acres just 5 minutes from town. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & 2,606 sqft of living space. Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious living room, huge kitchen & two dining rooms on the main level. The basement has the 4th bedroom, another bathroom, laundry room and a full kitchen of its own. Other features include, double car garage, front porch, sheds, a greenhouse, multiple fruit trees, back porch, hot tub hookup and a Well for irrigating the yard.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News