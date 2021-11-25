PRICE REDUCTION | 2.08 acres just 5 minutes from town. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & 2,606 sqft of living space. Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious living room, huge kitchen & two dining rooms on the main level. The basement has the 4th bedroom, another bathroom, laundry room and a full kitchen of its own. Other features include, double car garage, front porch, sheds, a greenhouse, multiple fruit trees, back porch, hot tub hookup and a Well for irrigating the yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $749,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The story was shot on the reservation with a fluent speaker coaching the cast on their dialogue.
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, allegedly killed her two young children with a knife at their house near Reserve Street on Friday.
Nancy Leann Wright pleaded guilty while mentally ill in May to one count of mitigated deliberate homicide.
Not only did the Grizzlies tame the Bobcats Saturday, they proved they're far better-equipped to make a playoff run than their humbled rival.
Two children were found dead Friday morning at a house on the west side of Missoula.
The Missoulian, owned by Lee Enterprises, is still in operation and will move to a different location within the city.
Montana natives come up clutch as No. 7 Griz ride defense, special teams to win over No. 3 Montana State
Montana rides its defense and special teams to a 19-point win over Montana State, snapping a four-game skid in the rivalry.
Montana will open the FCS playoffs by hosting the winner of Eastern Washington and Northern Iowa.
A lawsuit filed into U.S. District Court in Arizona accuses former UM Dean of Students Rhondie Voorhees of retaliating against an Arizona student for reporting a sexual assault.
Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, had been speaking at a Wednesday event in Clinton when she made the comments.