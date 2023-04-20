Welcome to your Montana Dream home! This stunning, traditional home was built in 2022 and has incredibly beautiful Craftsman-style touches, an open floor plan, and endless of natural light form the large perfectly placed windows. The living space includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Upon entering the home, you're greeted by a bright and spacious foyer that leads seamlessly into the main living area. The living room is the perfect place to relax and unwind with a cozy fireplace and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. The dining area is located just off the living room and provides enough space for a large dining table that can seat up to 10 people. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with contemporary appliances, ample counter space, and a large island that provides additional seating for casual meals. Upstairs you???ll find a bonus living room or entertainment room and a large bonus room above the garage that could be used for an office or exercise room. Thoughtfully placed windows allow for a warm and welcoming home that feels bright and open throughout the day. The back porch is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee on a sunny morning. The landscaped yard encompasses the entire home and both the side yards and backyard are fully fenced in.