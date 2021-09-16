4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $750,000

Enjoy the benefits of golf course living, without golfers! Set on a south facing lot with expansive treed green belt between the backyard and adjacent fairway, offering gorgeous golf course and mountain views. This barely lived in home has an open floor plan with main level living and a full basement with theatre room and wet bar. Enjoy a tiled entry area that leads into the expansive great room and features a den-office, complete with built-in book shelves and glass paneled French Doors, to one side, and a bedroom with adjacent full bathroom tucked away to the other side. Light and bright main living area, with gas fireplace, space for mounted TV and built in book shelves, opens into the gourmet kitchen with leathered granite countertops, eat-in bar area, upgraded appliances, and pantry.