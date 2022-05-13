Welcome home to your turn-key dream! This Linda Vista gem has been impeccably finished, maintained, and loved! On arrival you'll love the curb appeal and neighborhood feel. Inside you'll be welcomed by modern yet classic finishes, perfect floor plan with main level living plus a full finished basement, and wide open living area with tall ceilings and huge windows to encapsulate the massive Montana views! Features are too many to list, but you'll absolutely love the fireplace, huge bedrooms and closets, and covered back porch! The main level has the entry foyer, office/bedroom, wide open living/dining/kitchen area, and generous primary bedroom suite. Downstairs are the family/flex room, two more huge bedrooms with great closets, another full bath, and ample storage! Listed by Mike Kaptur.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $750,000
