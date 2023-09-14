Don't miss this 4bd/2 bath home adjacent to city open space on the NE side with a path that pops out onto Whitaker. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher, wall oven and built in microwave, and a 5-burner gas range with vent hood. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining area, and kitchen give the home a spacious feeling. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor and is adjacent to a full bath with Corian counters, tile shower, and tile floors. Enjoy the view of the L on Mount Jumbo, and partial view of Mt Sentinel from the composite deck. The fully fenced yard has raised garden beds, raspberries and a terraced portion that has been prepped with black plastic for 2 years so it is ready for your landscape vision. Downstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms and another full bath. In the daylight walk-out lower level the den has built-in shelving, and you will also find a large laundry room with a farmhouse style utility sink, and included washer and dryer. The bath on this level is like your own private spa with electric in-floor heat, white hexagon floor tile, and abalone tile on the walls and shower with a pattern that follows the Fibonacci sequence. Amenities include a free-standing soaker tub, walk in shower, and a dual flush toilet. The attached 2 car garage is insulated and has large windows with a view. Call Shannon Hilliard at 406-239-8350 or your real estate professional today!