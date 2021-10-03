 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $775,000

RARE GEM! Location is everything! This home offers beautiful seclusion at the base of a growing Ski Resort ''Snowbowl'' Situated on 1.87 ACRES it has All the potential! Just 9 miles to the U of M & 8 miles to St. Patrick Hospital. Main floor has a spacious master w/master bath & deck, 2 guest bedrooms & full bath, kitchen w/new refrigerator & breakfast nook area, living room w/FIREPLACE! & access to large covered deck, mudroom entry w/laundry room. Walk-out basement has 2 large family rooms w/2nd wood burning FIREPLACE! new carpet, bonus room & remodeled bathroom, huge craft/hobby room. Exterior ; 2 large covered decks, 2 stall detached (deep) garage w/work bench, RARE PRIVATE TIMBERED ACREAGE!Contact Rachelle Quinnett @ 406-552-7744 or your Real Estate Professional to schedule showing

