RARE GEM! Location is everything! This home offers beautiful seclusion at the base of a growing Ski Resort ''Snowbowl'' Situated on 1.87 ACRES it has All the potential! Just 9 miles to the U of M & 8 miles to St. Patrick Hospital. Main floor has a spacious master w/master bath & deck, 2 guest bedrooms & full bath, kitchen w/new refrigerator & breakfast nook area, living room w/FIREPLACE! & access to large covered deck, mudroom entry w/laundry room. Walk-out basement has 2 large family rooms w/2nd wood burning FIREPLACE! new carpet, bonus room & remodeled bathroom, huge craft/hobby room. Exterior ; 2 large covered decks, 2 stall detached (deep) garage w/work bench, RARE PRIVATE TIMBERED ACREAGE!Contact Rachelle Quinnett @ 406-552-7744 or your Real Estate Professional to schedule showing
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It was the early afternoon of June 17, 1876, when a bullet ripped through Cpt. Guy Henry’s cheek.
A Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material.
The owner of the Holiday Inn in downtown Missoula is planning to construct 28 luxury residences above the hotel along with a rooftop bar and a…
Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The hospitals are getting National Guard support to help with the situation.
A camp of unhoused people off Cedar Street was removed by Missoula city staff and the Poverello Center over the weekend.
A Missoula woman was arrested over the weekend after police allegedly found multiple deceased and malnourished animals in her apartment.
The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations concluded their investigation into the St. Regis murder-suicide case that happened last February.
The topic of face coverings in schools has become a polarized discussion at school board meetings across the state as COVID-19 cases began to …
- Updated
Montana falls at Eastern Washington.