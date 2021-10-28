 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $775,000

2.08 acres just 5 minutes from town. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 sqft home is being sold AS IS. All personal property is staying with the house, unless otherwise listed (see OPD). Enjoy 3 beds & 2 baths on the main level. Rent out the basement featuring 1 bed, 1 bath, full kitchen & shared laundry room. Double car garage, front porch the length of the house, 4 sheds, a greenhouse, multiple fruit trees, back porch, hot tub hookup, Well for irrigating the yard.

