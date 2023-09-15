Beautiful brand new home located in the desirable Linda Vista neighborhood. A $10,000 buyer credit to buy down interest rate is being offered. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms + 2,201 SQFT. This split level home provides a fun floor plan with privacy for each room yet gives an open concept with vaulted ceilings. Soft close cabinets, quartz countertops throughout, tiled showers, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a/c central air + fully landscaped with underground sprinklers. Enjoy the spacious bedrooms, deep garage, deck off the side leading to the backyard + the incredible views this property has to offer. Come see this beautiful home!