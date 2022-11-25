Seller will pay $10,000 in discount points to lower Buyer's interest rate. New Construction, scheduled for completion in January 2023. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms finished on the main level. Main level is 1,924 sqft which includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, dining, living and laundry/mud room with engineered white oak & tile flooring throughout. The large living room has oversized windows & a gas fireplace. Kitchen features include an abundance of white shaker cabinets, oversized black island, quartzite countertops, farm sink & GE appliances. The dining room adjoins a private rear covered deck. The primary bath includes tiled shower, dual vanities & soaking tub. Unfinished basement adds another 1927 sqft & is framed for an additional bedroom, office, a bath, storage & a large family room.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $775,000
