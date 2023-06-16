4 Bedroom 3 Bath home for sale in Miller Creek. Constructed in 2021, this 2788 square foot home has level entry from the garage and washer and dryer hookups on both living levels. Downstairs laundry could be a 5th bedroom if more space is desired. 9 foot ceilings with a vaulted area over kitchen dining living combo. 8 foot sliding glass door leads you to the 10 x 32 ' deck that runs on the South end of the house. Enjoy heated tile floor in the primary bathroom that extends into the walk-in shower. Great views of McCauley Butte to the Fariview's area. Daylight lower level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large laundry room with plenty of wall space for storage. Enjoy a large Mendota fireplace in the basement for those long Montana winters! Call Jordan McMannis at 406-396-6247 or your real estate professional today for your private showing.