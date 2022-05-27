4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $785,000

Imagine the ease of MAIN FLOOR living in a luxury townhome in the Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork Rover and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy Montana provides. NC Design Studio has captured the essence of living in natural surroundings with both mountain and valley views from every window. To be built by Parade of Homes Builder Chambers Custom Design. Call Emily 406.544.9914 or your real estate professional to determine best way to show.