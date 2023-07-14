Prepare to be impressed by the spacious floor plan at 5502 Brumby! This 2018 build features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 2806 sq ft, and a surprising three car garage. Gorgeous granite countertops compliment the spacious and well appointed kitchen which includes island seating, a gas range, and a pantry. The kitchen is open to the living room and breakfast dining area. The formal dining space accommodates an impressively large table and could easily house family heirlooms such as a china hutch or buffet. The abundance of natural light makes this space incredibly inviting and is filtered in any way you'd like by top-down bottom-up shades, also found throughout the home. The sliding glass door leads to a patio and privacy-fenced back yard on one of the larger corner lots in this neighborhood. A main floor bedroom near the front entrance makes a fantastic office with a picture window to the front porch. The upper level offers a large media room with a wet bar, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks on the vanity, a tiled shower and a separate bath tub. The 44 Ranch neighborhood is well connected with sidewalks and includes an enormous park. This location is convenient to numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping along Missoula's North Reserve street corridor. Head west down Mullan road to find fishing access sites nearby along the Bitterroot River. Call Carly Kelley McDonnell at 406-207-1176, Owen Kelley at 406-544-7221 or your real estate professional.