Imagine the ease of MAIN FLOOR living in a luxury townhome in the Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork Rover and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy Montana provides. NC Design Studio has captured the essence of living in natural surroundings with both mountain and valley views from every window. To be built by Parade of Homes Builder Chambers Custom Design.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $785,000
