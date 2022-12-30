4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $795,000

Incredible rare offering designed by NC designs and Tami Leazer of Pandora Designs and built by Andrew Umhey of Gold Standard Builders. This property was thoughtfully built with timeless, natural finishes that flow with the natural beauty that surrounds Montana. This stunning home has 4 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and has three levels of functional and thoughtful open space with an indoor/outdoor feel due to the large strategically placed picture windows that have the most special, ever changing views of the Missoula Valley. Incredible construction that will blow your mind with insulated concrete construction, saving a buyer 30%-70% in energy bills due to it's temperature regulating properties, as well as keeping its home owner protected from natural disasters and pests, reinforced steel construction, up to 40 year membrane roof, heated garage, custom light fixtures, UV protected high-end Pella windows, kitchen cabinets by Stensrud Cabinets, custom fenced dog area, private backyard patio, Beautiful quartz counter tops, tiled showers and baths, in-floor heat for cold Montana winters, three-coat interior paint system for impeccable finishes on walls and trim, low maintenance high-end tile flooring that resembles wood, wool carpet on beautiful steel staircases, tons of storage, impeccable utility room, privacy and so much more.