4 Bedroom 3 Bath home for sale in Miller Creek. Constructed in 2021, this 2788 square foot home has level entry from the garage and washer and dryer hookups on both living levels. Downstairs laundry could be a 5th bedroom if more space is desired. Lots of tech in this house, watch or listen to anything on any tv in any room at any time, put the big game on all tv's or watch independently in each zone. Open floor plan upstairs that leads to a deck that runs the back length of the house is a must see. Enjoy heated tile floor in the primary bathroom that extends into the walk-in shower. Great views of McCauley Butte to the Fariview's area. Daylight lower level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy a large Mendota fireplace in the basement for those long Montana winters! Call Jordan McMannis at 406-396-6247 or your real estate professional today for your private showing.