 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $795,000

Welcome home! Step onto the large covered porch, have a seat, and enjoy the neighborhood views. Conveniently located in beautiful Turah Meadows this 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has so much to offer. Recent updates will allow you to just move in and enjoy the mountain views. Turah Meadows is an idyllic neighborhood minutes from downtown Missoula and the Clark Fork river. The neighborhood was designed to enjoy the serene setting; 20 acres of common area with mature pine trees, walking trails, and paved roads. The home is situated on a beautifully landscaped lot and will provide you with your own private retreat. Call Wendy Bush at 406-531-4873 or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News