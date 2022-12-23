This extraordinarily magnificent home provides space and luxury for the most particular of buyers. The exterior boasts hardieboard siding with accents of lap style wood and stack rock giving it a modern polished appeal. Driving up to the property note the ''horseshoe'' drive through providing ample parking for guests, and the generously sized garage with frosted panels to add to the wow factor of this homes exterior. The back deck with the propane gas fireplace and glass surround feels as though you're at a resort with privacy abound. The home sits on a gentle slope maximizing breathtaking views of the the Wye valley. Fenced in areas for animals including a large barn that ties in perfectly with the aesthetics of the home but not impeding on your view.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $797,900
