4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $799,000

Two charming houses plus a studio on a spacious double lot! The 1652 sqft main house is a light-filled craftsman bungalow with 4 BD/1 BA. Fantastic covered front porch, lovely wood floors & big windows throughout. Updated light fixtures in the large living room & dining room with French doors that open up to a deck -perfect for outdoor dining. The kitchen is outfitted with a gas range, microwave, dishwasher & brand new refrigerator. Fantastic claw foot tub, stand alone shower & updated flooring in the roomy bathroom. The main floor bedroom would make a great home office. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, including two with wonderful built-in drawers & shelves. The 240 sqft detached studio has newly installed rough sawn wood floors, heat & electric. Great yoga/exercise space or workshop.