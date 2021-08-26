4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $799,900

This SPECIAL classic University-area home is a rare-on-market offering. Sitting across from Bonner Park, it has panoramic Mt. Sentinel views and is walking distance to the U and Downtown. There are MANY updates, including Pella windows, whole house fan, exterior and interior paint, kitchen and bath, studio, fencing, patio, landscaping (lots of trees planted) and so much more. One bedroom on main, 2 up and 1 in lower level plus the studio out back. There's a detached double garage plus great private yard space, as well as the tennis courts and all Bonner Park amenities across the street. Call Sheena at 406-544-0506 or your real estate professional for a showing.