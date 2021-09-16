4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $800,000

This elegant, historic University District home exudes character and charm. Located on a large, corner lot just one block from the University, the 1922 classic features original wood floors, beautiful radiators, high ceilings, and an elegant staircase in the entry. It has been updated with a gas fireplace, new stainless appliances, newer windows and a primary bedroom with en suite bath. In addition to the formal living room and dining room on the main level, there is a large family room, made extra cozy with new plush carpet, and a powder room (often over-looked in historic homes.) On the upper level, 4 very large bedrooms and two baths provide plenty of space and privacy, while the full, unfinished basement provides storage or room for expansion.