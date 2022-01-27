4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $819,900

Welcome to Stone Mountain, where you are invited by panoramic views of Missoula Valley. This executive home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, open entry to the dining, kitchen and living room. You will find tastefully designed finishes including granite countertops in the kitchen, light maple hardwood flooring in the main living areas, kitchen, and in the formal dining room. The kitchen is equipped with ample storage, cooking space and stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen you will be greeted by a formal dining room that leads out to a large deck perfect for entertaining. The main level master suite consists of a private bathroom with dual vanities, a tiled shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closet.