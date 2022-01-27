 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $819,900

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $819,900

Welcome to Stone Mountain, where you are invited by panoramic views of Missoula Valley. This executive home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, open entry to the dining, kitchen and living room. You will find tastefully designed finishes including granite countertops in the kitchen, light maple hardwood flooring in the main living areas, kitchen, and in the formal dining room. The kitchen is equipped with ample storage, cooking space and stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen you will be greeted by a formal dining room that leads out to a large deck perfect for entertaining. The main level master suite consists of a private bathroom with dual vanities, a tiled shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closet.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News