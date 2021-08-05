4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $819,900

Unique multi-level brick home located along the 4th hole of the Highlands Golf Course. Custom built with four finished levels offering an abundance of living space and four fireplaces. The large kitchen has lots of counter space, room for an island, and a full wall of windows that overlook the landscaped backyard and the golf course. A huge separate pantry provides even more storage space. Adjacent family room has a fireplace covered with antique limestone. There is also a bedroom and full bath on this level. The large living room has a full-wall slate fireplace, a vaulted ceiling, and cabinets custom built by Lennox Craftsman. The upper level includes a master bedroom with a fireplace and a large bathroom, two other bedrooms, and a second bathroom.