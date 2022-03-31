 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $825,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $825,000

Updated and lovingly cared for Farviews area home with a large fenced and landscaped yard, that backs open space on one side and the Highlands Golf Course on the other, providing gorgeous mountain views on east and west sides. Walkable, low traffic location close to various trail systems and easy access to schools and downtown Missoula. This one owner home is immaculate and with many updates it is move-in ready. Enjoy casual or formal main floor living with a dining area that overlooks the backyard and is adjacent to the kitchen as well as a separate den with access to a large partially covered deck. Well equipped kitchen with wall of windows, center island with plenty of counter space, pantry cabinet with pull out shelving and more!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News