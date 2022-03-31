4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $825,000

Updated and lovingly cared for Farviews area home with a large fenced and landscaped yard, that backs open space on one side and the Highlands Golf Course on the other, providing gorgeous mountain views on east and west sides. Walkable, low traffic location close to various trail systems and easy access to schools and downtown Missoula. This one owner home is immaculate and with many updates it is move-in ready. Enjoy casual or formal main floor living with a dining area that overlooks the backyard and is adjacent to the kitchen as well as a separate den with access to a large partially covered deck. Well equipped kitchen with wall of windows, center island with plenty of counter space, pantry cabinet with pull out shelving and more!