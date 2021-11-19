 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $829,000

2019 Parade of Homes award winning Confluence floorplan brought to you by Butler Creek Development. Astonishing Missoula Valley views from the main floor of this 2,480 SF 4 BD 2.5 BA home in West Pointe. Thoughtfully designed and perfectly executed home with many custom features and finishes throughout. Too many features to list, you must come to see for yourself. Virtual tour and photos are from a previously completed Confluence floorplan in West Pointe. Similar finishes throughout 6640 Patton CT. Call Andrew Weigand 4065414810 or your Real Estate professional today.

