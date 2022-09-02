4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $829,900

Nearing completion! This beautifully finished 4 bed, 2.5 bath home will have you wowed! If you have been looking for a stylish & functional floor plan, this is it! The covered front porch welcomes you. The spacious entry eases you inside...to the left is a great office, den or bedroom with a bath to the right. Entering further brings you to the dining, kitchen & living rooms. Vaulted ceiling with a fireplace and built in storage. The kitchen will be completely decked out with an island and pantry - all with great sunlight! There is a covered patio off the back of the living room that connects to the primary bedroom. That ensuite will really impress you! Upstairs offers 2 great bedrooms, a full bath & a flex space! Contact Paulette McMannis at 406-880-4988 or your real estate professional