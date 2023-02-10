3.99% Owner Financing available on approved credit, terms and conditions apply. 2019 Parade of Homes award winning Confluence floorplan brought to you by Butler Creek Development. Astonishing Missoula Valley views from the main floor of this 2,480 SF 4 BD 2.5 BA home in West Pointe. Thoughtfully designed and perfectly executed home with many custom features and finishes throughout including custom beams and interior railings, floating shelves, walk in pantry, waterfall edge quartz island, undercabinet lighting, and linear fireplaces in master bedroom and living room to name a few! Country feel but still only 10 minutes to downtown Missoula. Call Andrew Weigand at 406.541.4810 or your real estate professional today.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $849,000
