4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $850,000

Listed and Under Contract! As you enter this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom new construction 3,104 Sq. Ft. home, built by Darrell Lee Construction, you will be amazed by the two story entry and living room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the golf course. With plenty of room to entertain, featuring the spacious living room, dining and kitchen with white oak wood floors, 18' stone fireplace, 9' ceilings throughout, state of the art appliances, granite counters and gorgeous finishes. Off the kitchen you will find plenty of storage in the mudroom with a walk-in pantry, a large laundry room and access to the garage.