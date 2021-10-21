4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $850,000

Mountain modern living in the Big Sky, welcomes you to this incredible offering on Macarthur Drive in the stunning Butler Creek Canyon. Pride of ownership is evident throughout this impressive, just over 3200 Sq., 4 bedroom, three and a half bathroom residence. As you enter the floor to ceiling glass front door, you immediately notice the gorgeous flooring and modern, open esthetic. The living area is impressive, highlighting a custom stone focal fireplace, huge floor to ceiling windows to enjoy your sweeping views of the beautiful mountains and Missoula valley. Off of the living room is a spacious covered deck to enjoy the ever changing views and colors of the Montana sky while sipping your morning coffee.