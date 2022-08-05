4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $850,000

A masterpiece of style and design, this golf course-view home speaks of quality and elevated architectural design. Constructed in 2017, this exquisite four-bedroom, two-bathroom Ranch Club property boasts a coveted open layout with vaulted ceilings, a luxurious main suite, and a beautifully landscaped outdoor living space. Designed for entertaining, the sleek modern kitchen features a center island with seating, quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink, stainless steel GE Profile appliances, and mesmerizing sunset views via a large picture window. You'll find a fantastic built-in dry bar in the dining area and wall-to-wall windows in the spacious living area - complete with a gas fireplace and access to the partially covered patio and backyard. You're also situated right next to an easemen